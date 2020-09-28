Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI from $15, Days Gone $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Xbox One and PS4 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Nintendo Switch version is also still on sale for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $30 on Amazon and still fetching the full $60 on PSN (currently on sale for $45), today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on Xbox One/PS4 and the best price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this is a turn-based strategy game where players must “explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders” as you cultivate the “greatest civilization the world has ever known.” Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Days Gone, The Banner Saga Trilogy, The Last of Us Remastered, Windjammers, Bayonetta and Vanquish, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $6
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $27 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Days Gone $18 (Reg. up to $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- The Banner Saga Trilogy $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Windjammers $6 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $24 (Reg. $40)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 80% off
- Rockstar Publisher sale up to 65% off
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe $72 (Reg. $90)
- With Game Pass for PC-only
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also at eBay
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $19 (Reg. up to $40)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $32 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
