Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI from $15, Days Gone $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Xbox One and PS4 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Nintendo Switch version is also still on sale for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $30 on Amazon and still fetching the full $60 on PSN (currently on sale for $45), today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on Xbox One/PS4 and the best price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this is a turn-based strategy game where players must “explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders” as you cultivate the “greatest civilization the world has ever known.” Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Days Gone, The Banner Saga Trilogy, The Last of Us Remastered, Windjammers, Bayonetta and Vanquish, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update on the way: Recipes, costumes, more

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive now up for pre-order at $220

New Sonic 30th Anniversary gear from Funko Pop! + Encyclo-speed-ia book, more

Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

PlayStation 5 will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2, and PS3 games

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!