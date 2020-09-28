We are now tracking a series of particularly notable Bodum deals. The well-known kitchenware, drinkware, and cooking accessory brand is now offering a sizable section of its products at up to 44% off including kettles, coffee makers, milk frothers, travel mugs, and much more tea and coffee gear. This was already a particularly good time to upgrade your kitchen arsenal with Bodum’s attractive solutions, but we have spotted a promotion code that will knock an additional 15% off all of the already marked down products, Deal of the Day included. Head below for more details.

Today’s Bodum deals:

While just about everything you’ll find on this discount landing page is eligible, one standout here is on the Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder. Regularly $100, it is currently on sale for $69.99 and will drop down to just $59.49 shipped when you apply code SLICK15 at checkout. Regularly $100, and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 40% off, about $5 below our previous low, and the best we can find. Along with its 220-gram coffee bean capacity, this model employs a conical burr as well as preset grind modes and 12 settings from “French press to espresso.” As you’ll know from our latest coffee feature, grinding your own fresh beans is the best way to maximize flavor and this model supports a wealth of brewing techniques. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers.

But as we mentioned above, there are loads of deals on tap and the above promo code makes everything even more enticing. Even Bodum’s Deal of the Day, the silver MELIOR Gooseneck Water Kettle, is eligible for today’s coupon code and will drop down to $25.49 shipped. It currently fetches $40 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 customers.

More on the Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder:

Our premium electric burr grinder crushes beans effortlessly between stainless steel conical burrs rather than slicing them, making this the best electric coffee grinder for aromatic coffee that’s bursting with flavor. With 12 grind settings, you can go from French press to espresso – and everything in between – with perfect ease.

