Citizen’s silver-tone Gallery Wall Clock now down to $75 at Amazon (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Citizen Gallery Wall Clock (CC2013) for $75 shipped after you clip the $25 on-page coupon. Regularly $100, today’s offer is 25% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It starts at a bloated $110 at Walmart for comparison. This is an attractive circular wall clock with a silver-tone frame as well as silver and black accents throughout that will almost surely add a bit of flair to your space. Features include a built-in hygrometer and thermometer as well as second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial details and a 13.5- x 2- x 13.5-inch form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more traditional-looking wall clock, AmazonBasics 12-inch Dash Wall Clock is a great alternative. It comes in at $24 on Amazon and only requires a single AA battery for operation. It’s certainly not as much of a conversation starter as the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock, but it will get the job done for less.

You’ll also want to dig into our previous Citizen roundup where you’ll find several timepieces, including wall clocks, starting from $60.

More on the Citizen Gallery Wall Clock:

Circular wall clock

Silver-tone frame with printed silver & black dial

Features hygrometer, thermometer and second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial accents

Requires 2 AA batteries, not included

One (1) Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty

