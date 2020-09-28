Citizen’s silver-tone Gallery Wall Clock now down to $75 at Amazon (25% off)

- Sep. 28th 2020 4:23 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $75
0

Amazon is now offering the Citizen Gallery Wall Clock (CC2013) for $75 shipped after you clip the $25 on-page coupon. Regularly $100, today’s offer is 25% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It starts at a bloated $110 at Walmart for comparison. This is an attractive circular wall clock with a silver-tone frame as well as silver and black accents throughout that will almost surely add a bit of flair to your space. Features include a built-in hygrometer and thermometer as well as second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial details and a 13.5- x 2- x 13.5-inch form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more traditional-looking wall clock, AmazonBasics 12-inch Dash Wall Clock is a great alternative. It comes in at $24 on Amazon and only requires a single AA battery for operation. It’s certainly not as much of a conversation starter as the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock, but it will get the job done for less.

You’ll also want to dig into our previous Citizen roundup where you’ll find several timepieces, including wall clocks, starting from $60.

More on the Citizen Gallery Wall Clock:

  • Circular wall clock
  • Silver-tone frame with printed silver & black dial
  • Features hygrometer, thermometer and second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial accents
  • Requires 2 AA batteries, not included
  • One (1) Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $75
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Citizen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard