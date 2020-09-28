Fire TV Recast is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals from $130 ($100 off)

- Sep. 28th 2020 7:17 am ET

With Prime Day now officially announced, Amazon is kicking off a selection of early deals for Prime members. Headlining is the Fire TV Recast at $129.99 for the 500GB model or $179.99 on the 1TB configuration. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen dating back to Black Friday 2019. Fire TV Recast delivers two tuners for recording multiple shows at once along with enough DVR storage for up to 150-hours of content. It’s also compatible with other Alexa devices, so you can use your voice to search for what’s on TV, recordings, and other requests. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save further and go with the new Fire TV Stick at $40. You’ll miss out on the integrated DVR features here, but its ultra-slim design is still worth a long look. Additionally, you’ll receive an Alexa remote, which makes it easy to control various smart home devices around your home and more.

Now that Prime Day has officially been announced, you can get all the details on this year’s big event in our coverage from this morning. Of course, we’ll be all over the 48-hour sale focused on Amazon’s most popular products along with deals on Apple products, TVs, and more.

Amazon Fire TV Recast features:

  • Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.
  • Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).
  • Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

