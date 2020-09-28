HomeKit plugs and accessories start at $15 for today only

Today only, Woot offers a selection of Meross HomeKit accessories from $14.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick today is a 2-pack of HomeKit Smart Plug Minis at $16.99. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $25. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Meross Smart Outdoor Plug at $22.99. Regularly $35, today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. This dual-outlet smart plug offers HomeKit control, as well, making it a great way to bring Siri functionality to your holiday or landscaping lighting setup. There’s also plug covers here, which helps cutdown on any unwanted waste sneaking into your outlets when no in-use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Meross HomeKit accessories. For something on the Google Assistant side of things, consider picking up the Lenovo Smart Clock for $40, which is down 50% from the regular going rate and marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year.

Meross HomeKit Smart Plugs feature:

Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere with internet via the Meross app. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them. All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa. Able to control your devices via iPhone or Apple Watch

Compact Size: The alexa plug occupies only one socket, the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

