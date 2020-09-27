Lenovo’s Smart Clock brings Assistant to the bedroom at $40 (Save 50%)

Lenovo is currently offering its Assistant-enabled Smart Clock for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s for the same price. Down from the $80 going rate you’ll find at Best Buy and B&H, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and matches the second-best we’ve seen this year. While it’s not the newly-refreshed Essential model, Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling your smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking to bring Alexa into the bedroom could instead opt for Echo Flex at $25 instead. This compact smart speaker plugs right into the wall and brings Amazon’s voice assistant into your setup without wasting precious nightstand space. At 38% of the price from the lead deal, you will miss out on the built-in screen though.

And speaking of Alexa, be sure to check out all of the details from Amazon’s latest product showcase where we got a look at new Echo designs and more.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!