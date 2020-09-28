Save $350 on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone at $1,100

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB Smartphone for $1,099.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,450, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. For comparison, this is also just $1 more than the 128GB model. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display that’s completed by a 10MP selfie camera with hole punch design. Staples of the Note lineup like S-Pen support are included alongside a triple camera array and microSD card expansion. As a #1 new release, over 190 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Then dive into our hands-on review for a closer. Find more details down below.

A great way to spend a portion of your savings from the lead deal would be protecting the Note 20 Ultra with Spigen’s Tough Armor case. This accessory will only set you back $17, providing some extra drop- and scratch-protection alongside a kickstand for propping up either smartphone while watching videos. It even carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers.

Those looking to upgrade to an iPhone are also in luck, as this morning we spotted a series of deals on the Apple handsets alongside various Apple Watch models. Pricing starts at $80, and you can get all of the details right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!