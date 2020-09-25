DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with some great offers on Dwell magazine, Architectural Digest, Wired, and much more. Every title in this weekend’s event is marked down to $5 per year, which yields some particularly notable offers on popular titles that don’t fall this low on a regular basis. There is no sales tax, delivery fees, or auto-renewals at DiscountMags and you’ll find even more details below.

$5 weekend magazine sale:

It’s hard to go wrong at $5 per year on just about any of the magazines on tap this weekend, but you’ll want to pay close attention to the Dwell magazine offer if you’re interested in home decor, architecture, and things of that nature. Now available at $5 per year (for up to 2-years), very rarely do we see this one drop down to $5 these days. It tends to hover in the $6.50 to $7.50 range in the typical weekend magazine sales, making now a great time to jump in or to refresh your existing subscription at a discount. Just for comparison sake, a year of Dwell magazine sells for $20 at Amazon right now.

Beyond Dwell magazine, be sure to browse through the rest of the weekend sale right here. Then go score your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and dig through our picks for the hottest books to look at this fall. On the comics side of things, our ComiXology guide is filled with deals from $1.

More on Dwell magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.

