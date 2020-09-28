Walmart announces its ‘Big Save’ event coming October 11

Earlier today, Amazon announced its Prime Day sale launching October 12, and of course, Walmart, as to not be outdone by Amazon, will be having its “Big Save” event starting October 11. That’s right, Walmart’s sale starts a day before Amazon on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET and goes through Thursday, October 15, which is one day longer than what Amazon is doing this year. But, what all will Walmart’s sale include? Keep reading to get a few sneak peek deals, more information, and the best ways to save during the Walmart Big Save event.

Walmart’s Big Save event launches October 11

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart is launching its Big Save event on October 11 at 7 p.m. ET. This sale will offer “Black Friday-like savings” on “thousands of items” at Walmart. According to the shopping giant, there will be items from both Walmart.com and Marketplace sellers in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion, and more on sale. The full scope of the Big Save event has yet to be unfolded, but we can expect quite a bit of Walmart’s inventory to be near or below Black Friday pricing.

Free shipping for all on orders of $35 or more, Walmart+ could also offer benefits

Walmart has confirmed that free two-day shipping will be available on orders over $35, as long as items in your purchase are eligible. Some products could even qualify for free NextDay delivery, with many others being available in-store. This isn’t really a change for Walmart, as the $35 minimum has been in place for some time. Something that Walmart didn’t detail, however, is if Walmart+ would also qualify here.

Walmart+, for those who aren’t aware, is a recently-released subscription service that offers many great features. You’ll find that members will save 5¢ per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations, have contact-free checkout, enjoy exclusive member pricing at over 1,500 locations, and much more. But, the part of Walmart+ that we’re hoping applies here is the same-day delivery and even one-hour delivery windows that are offered as part of the service. Only time will tell if purchases made during the Big Save event will qualify for Walmart+ benefits, but it wouldn’t hurt to sign up for a free 15-day trial a few days before the event.

Our first peek at Walmart’s Big Save event showcases a few great deals

While we don’t have a full list of everything that Walmart’s Big Save event will have on sale, we do have a few highlighted deals that we’ll see during the discount extravaganza.

As you can see, there are some decent sales available here. The JVC TV is regularly up to $399, though we often (like right now), see it down around $290. Still, $248 is a killer price for a 4K smart TV that offers Roku’s streaming services built-in. Plus, it’s rare that we see sales on first-party Nintendo titles, so the fact that Super Mario Party will be down to $40 gives us some insight and hope that we’ll see other Nintendo, and other gaming, gear on sale during the Walmart Big Save event.

The deals start on October 11 at 7 p.m. ET, so be sure to keep it locked here for the biggest sales from Walmart’s Big Save event.

