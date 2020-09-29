Amazon’s 3-Outlet Outdoor Extension Cords sport built-in lighting from $22.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 25-foot Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord for $22.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This AmazonBasics solution boasts a heavy-duty design that’s ready to withstand both indoor and outdoor use-cases. Instead of offering up a single outlet, it provides three. Even better, each one is illuminated, making it a cinch to plug things in at dimly-lit environments or at night. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more

We’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics 50-foot Lighted Outdoor Extension Cord for $32.20 shipped at Amazon. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer since July. This solution sports an identical feature set to the deal above, while managing to double it’s reach. That means you only need to spend 43% more to get twice the length, making this deal great for anyone who may need a solution that can reach a bit further. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re snagging one of the cords above for your next camping adventure, be sure to check out Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit. It’s currently available for 40% off, allowing you to scoop it up for $7. This bundle includes an 8-ounce cup, 7-inch frying pan, 16-ounce pot with lid, and 6-inch deep-dish plate.

AmazonBasics 25-foot Outdoor Extension Cord features:

Heavy-duty 3-outlet lighted 12-gauge, 3-wire extension cord for job sites, workshops and general indoor/outdoor use

Female plug lights up when cord has power

Durable, clear-molded plugs resist wear and tear

Rated for 15 Amps, 125V, and 1875 Watts; quality 12-gauge copper wire

Weather-safe SJTW outer jacket for durability

