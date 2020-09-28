Amazon slashes 40% off Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit, now $7

Amazon is offering the Coleman 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit for $7.16 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is the best 2020 offer we’ve tracked. Now that Fall has arrived, it may be time to head outdoors to enjoy beautiful views and more balanced temperatures. For some, this will lead to a camping trip, which is where today’s deal is bound to come in handy. Buyers will receive an 8-ounce cup, 7-inch frying pan, 16-ounce pot with lid, and 6-inch deep-dish plate. Everything nests together, ensuring it’ll be easy to travel with and store when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

If there are some paved paths where you’ll be camping, you might want to grab Swagtron’s Foldable Electric Scooter. It has fallen down to $90, making it an affordable way to bolster outdoor fun. This unit weighs in at a mere 8.1-pounds and is able to propel riders at up to 7.5 MPH.

Before you leave the house, don’t forget to lock the door. If this is something you forget to do sometimes, now could be a great time to grab Kwikset’s Powerbolt 2 Deadbolt at $44.50. It can be unlocked using a passcode and can automatically secure your door after 30-seconds. Buying now will leave you with over $10 in savings.

Coleman 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit features:

Five piece kit includes 8-oz. cup, 7-in. frying pan, 16-oz. pot with lid and 6-in. deep-dish plate

Cleans easily

Nests together for easy storage

