Save on refurb Chromebooks from Google, ASUS, Samsung, more starting at $150

Woot is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished Chromebooks headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip C100 1.8GHz/4GB/16GB for $159.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Down from its original $279 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous refurbished mention for the all-time low and amounts to upwards of 42% in savings. Whether you’re looking for an affordable device for the kids or just want something to browse the web from the couch, the ASUS Chromebook Flip has you covered. This 2-in-1 device can convert from a typical keyboard-centered experience to a touchscreen one with a folding hinge. There’s also dual USB ports, a microSD card reader, and 9-hour battery life. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to grab an Android tablet instead, going with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now that it’s up to $80 off is a solid alternative. With prices starting at $280, this provides a great way to consume content and browse the web.

ASUS Chromebook Flip features:

Introducing the ASUS Chromebook Flip C100, a touchscreen Chromebook featuring a 360-degree hinge that enables it to function in a variety of modes, including traditional notebook, tablet, stand and tent. From note taking in class to sharing videos with friends at a local coffee shop to pulling all-nighters, the ASUS Chromebook C100 lets you communicate, share and play in a variety of ways.

