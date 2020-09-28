Save up to $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting at $280

- Sep. 28th 2020 11:03 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $430 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Score the 64GB model for $279.99, down from its $350 going rate. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside 4GB of RAM, and expandable microSD card storage to complement the onboard 64GB of space. You’ll also find an included S-Pen for taking notes or creating some digital art. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal is by protecting the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a new case. Opting to spend just $15 will score you this cover that provides 360-degree protection thanks to a hardshell back and folding cover that’ll even double as a stand for more conveniently watching movies and the like.

If you’d rather bring home one of Apple’s tablets, the 256GB iPad mini 5 is still down to its best price in months at $59 off. Or for additional ways to get in the Android game, earlier this morning we spotted a $350 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB which has dropped to $1,100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Android

Android
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go