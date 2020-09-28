Save up to $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting at $280

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $430 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Score the 64GB model for $279.99, down from its $350 going rate. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside 4GB of RAM, and expandable microSD card storage to complement the onboard 64GB of space. You’ll also find an included S-Pen for taking notes or creating some digital art. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal is by protecting the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a new case. Opting to spend just $15 will score you this cover that provides 360-degree protection thanks to a hardshell back and folding cover that’ll even double as a stand for more conveniently watching movies and the like.

If you’d rather bring home one of Apple’s tablets, the 256GB iPad mini 5 is still down to its best price in months at $59 off. Or for additional ways to get in the Android game, earlier this morning we spotted a $350 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB which has dropped to $1,100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!