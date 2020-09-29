Boost your productivity with timeline-based task manager Pagico 9, now $25

Juggling multiple projects at the same time is never easy. To help you stay organized, Pagico 9 consolidates all your tasks into a clear workflow, complete with scheduling and progress tracking. For a limited time, you can get the app for just $25 (Orig. $50) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The problem with most task management apps is that they have separate sections for different projects. As every founder and freelancer knows, this is a recipe for disaster. You only have to miss checking one section, and time-sensitive tasks can easily be forgotten.

Pagico 9 is different. Available on Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS, this powerful software helps you prioritize. Through one simple schedule, you can see exactly what needs doing across all your projects.

If you need to reschedule, you can drag tasks to a different day or set a lower priority. The software also supports keywords and nested tags, so you can quickly find a particular task.

To help you get things done, Pagico 9 lets you store loads of information relating to each task. You can save notes, attach files, set up actions, and cross-link tasks for reference. Install the browser extension, and you can even turn web pages into tasks.

Pagico 9 is normally priced at $50, but you can order today for $25 and save 50% on a lifetime license.

