Contigo’s Steel Travel Mug 2-pack now just $20 + Ember Smart Mug at $60 off

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of 16-ounce Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vaccuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mugs for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy. Regularly $35, today’s offer is $15 in savings, the lowest we can find, and a perfect opportunity to refresh. This 2-pack includes the blue Monaco and stainless steel colorways in the 16-ounce form-factor. The double wall vacuum-insulation keeps beverages hot for 5-hours or cold for 12. Along with the 100% BPA-free build, the lids are leak-proof and top-rack dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and a solid offer on the Ember Smart Travel Mug.

While having a spare for the gym or car might be a good idea anyway, you can score a single Contigo SNAPSEAL Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for just over $12.50 Prime shipped. It is even larger at 20-ounces and has even better temperature retention. Also rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers.

But if you’re looking to go smart with it, we also spotted the Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug down at $89.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up to $150, this is $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Controlled via the onboard dial or your smartphone, this allows users to set a specific temperature for their morning coffee. It has 2-hour battery life (all-day with included charging coaster), custom notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers.

We have a series of notable single-serve coffee maker deals that are ideal for brewing directly into a travel mug right here. Plus, even more essentials in our home goods deal hub including today’s Yankee Candle Gold Box.

More on the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mugs:

Patented Autoseal lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks

Lid underside flips open completely for easy cleaning

Double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps beverages hot for 5 hours or cold for 12 hours

Top rack dishwasher safe lid; 100 percent BPA free

Fits most single serve brewers and car cup holders

