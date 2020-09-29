Contigo’s Steel Travel Mug 2-pack now just $20 + Ember Smart Mug at $60 off

- Sep. 29th 2020 9:07 am ET

$20+
0

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of 16-ounce Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vaccuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mugs for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy. Regularly $35, today’s offer is $15 in savings, the lowest we can find, and a perfect opportunity to refresh. This 2-pack includes the blue Monaco and stainless steel colorways in the 16-ounce form-factor. The double wall vacuum-insulation keeps beverages hot for 5-hours or cold for 12. Along with the 100% BPA-free build, the lids are leak-proof and top-rack dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and a solid offer on the Ember Smart Travel Mug.

While having a spare for the gym or car might be a good idea anyway, you can score a single Contigo SNAPSEAL Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for just over $12.50 Prime shipped. It is even larger at 20-ounces and has even better temperature retention. Also rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers.

But if you’re looking to go smart with it, we also spotted the Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug down at $89.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up to $150, this is $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Controlled via the onboard dial or your smartphone, this allows users to set a specific temperature for their morning coffee. It has 2-hour battery life (all-day with included charging coaster), custom notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. 

We have a series of notable single-serve coffee maker deals that are ideal for brewing directly into a travel mug right here. Plus, even more essentials in our home goods deal hub including today’s Yankee Candle Gold Box.

More on the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mugs:

  • Patented Autoseal lid automatically seals between sips to eliminate spills and leaks
  • Lid underside flips open completely for easy cleaning
  • Double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps beverages hot for 5 hours or cold for 12 hours
  • Top rack dishwasher safe lid; 100 percent BPA free
  • Fits most single serve brewers and car cup holders

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$20+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Contigo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard