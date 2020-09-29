Various Keurig brewers now starting from $70 (Reg. up to $170) + more from $15

We have spotted a number of notable coffee maker deals today starting from $15. Over at Amazon, you’ll find the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $170 direct and at Best Buy, it is currently on sale for $130 at Walmart and now within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. This model brings that convenient single-serve pod brewing to your morning routine and includes a bonus 6-pack of K-Cups as well as an additional filter. Features include a 75-ounce water reservoir, removable drip tray so you can fit your travel mug under there, cleaning notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More coffee maker deals below.
Today’s coffee maker deals:
- Keurig K-Slim $70 (Reg. $110)
- Keurig K-Select $80 (Reg. $130)
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Bella Pro Flavor Infusion 12-Cup $30 (Reg. $80)
- Bella Pro Series 5-Cup $15 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Espresso w/ Milk Frother $42 (Reg. $69)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker $115 (Reg. $200)
- With Aeroccino Milk Frother
While we are talking coffee, you’ll definitely want to swing by yesterday’s wide-ranging Bodum kettle and accessory sale at up to 60% off. But there are even more brewing and add-on tips in our latest feature piece and additional deals in our home goods guide to take a look at as well.
More on the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker:
- Coffee in no time: Brews k-cup pods in under a minute.
- Large 75 ounce water reservoir: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine; removable reservoir makes refilling easy
- Removable drip tray: Accommodates travel mugs upto 7.2 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup
- Brewer maintenance reminder: Alerts you when it is time to descale your coffee maker; Descaling is an important process that removes built up calcium deposits, ensuring the best tasting brew possible
