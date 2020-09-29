Various Keurig brewers now starting from $70 (Reg. up to $170) + more from $15

- Sep. 29th 2020 8:34 am ET

We have spotted a number of notable coffee maker deals today starting from $15. Over at Amazon, you’ll find the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $170 direct and at Best Buy, it is currently on sale for $130 at Walmart and now within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. This model brings that convenient single-serve pod brewing to your morning routine and includes a bonus 6-pack of K-Cups as well as an additional filter. Features include a 75-ounce water reservoir, removable drip tray so you can fit your travel mug under there, cleaning notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More coffee maker deals below.

Today’s coffee maker deals:

While we are talking coffee, you’ll definitely want to swing by yesterday’s wide-ranging Bodum kettle and accessory sale at up to 60% off. But there are even more brewing and add-on tips in our latest feature piece and additional deals in our home goods guide to take a look at as well.

More on the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker:

  • Coffee in no time: Brews k-cup pods in under a minute.
  • Large 75 ounce water reservoir: Allows you to brew 8 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine; removable reservoir makes refilling easy
  • Removable drip tray: Accommodates travel mugs upto 7.2 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup
  • Brewer maintenance reminder: Alerts you when it is time to descale your coffee maker; Descaling is an important process that removes built up calcium deposits, ensuring the best tasting brew possible

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
