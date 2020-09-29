Yankee Candles are up to 25% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box, deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off various Yankee Candles. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. With fall weather on the horizon, now is a great time to load up your space with some fresh scents. Nearly every candle in today’s sale packs 4+ star ratings and there’s a wide range of smells to choose from. Down below you’ll find all of our top picks or you can browse through the entire selection right here.

Our favorite deals from today’s sale include:

As always, our home goods guide is filled with all of the best deals for your space this fall. That includes a great selection of Bodum coffeemakers and more that are up to 60% off for a limited time. You can browse through the entire sale here for more details.

Yankee Candles feature:

The warm air of a bustling outdoor café, kissed with sweet notes of cinnamon, coffee, and a dash of caramel

Long lasting 110 150 hour burn time

Quality paraffin grade candle wax delivers a clear, consistent burn

22 ounce scented candle measures 6.6 inches H x 4 inches D

Natural fiber candle wick delivers the best burn for each fragrance

100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!