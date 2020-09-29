Don’t miss Fossil’s Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch at $77.50 (Reg. $115)

- Sep. 29th 2020 11:42 am ET

$77.50
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1150) for $77.50 shipped. That’s $37 off what it’s been averaging and is the second-best Amazon price we have tracked in well over a year. If you’re not a fan of full-blown smartwatches and would prefer something more traditional, this Fossil watch fits the bill. It boasts a stylish and more established watch face style, can let you know about smartphone notifications, track activity, set custom goals, and more. Automatic time zone switching and up to 12-month battery life make this solution stand out from many. It’s compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you prefer a timepiece that you won’t ever need a battery, it’s hard to go wrong with Fossil’s Townsman Mechanical Watch. It’s been substantially discounted to $75, allowing it to undercut the lead deal above. Bear in mind that it’s not a smartwatch, so you’ll have to settle for a more simplistic timepiece.

For those of you chasing value, be sure to look at Amazfit Band 5. It debuted about a week ago and manages to steal a bit of Apple Watch Series 6’s thunder with a blood oxygen sensor and 15-day battery for a retail price of $45. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$77.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil

About the Author