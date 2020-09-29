Don’t miss Fossil’s Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch at $77.50 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1150) for $77.50 shipped. That’s $37 off what it’s been averaging and is the second-best Amazon price we have tracked in well over a year. If you’re not a fan of full-blown smartwatches and would prefer something more traditional, this Fossil watch fits the bill. It boasts a stylish and more established watch face style, can let you know about smartphone notifications, track activity, set custom goals, and more. Automatic time zone switching and up to 12-month battery life make this solution stand out from many. It’s compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you prefer a timepiece that you won’t ever need a battery, it’s hard to go wrong with Fossil’s Townsman Mechanical Watch. It’s been substantially discounted to $75, allowing it to undercut the lead deal above. Bear in mind that it’s not a smartwatch, so you’ll have to settle for a more simplistic timepiece.

For those of you chasing value, be sure to look at Amazfit Band 5. It debuted about a week ago and manages to steal a bit of Apple Watch Series 6’s thunder with a blood oxygen sensor and 15-day battery for a retail price of $45. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates

