The Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch doesn’t need a battery: $85.50 (Save 61%)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch for $85.59 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s up to 61% off what it’s been fetching on Amazon for months and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This stylish timepiece boasts a round white dial with skeleton window, two printed sub-dials, and sword-shape hands. The case measures 44mm and is comprised of stainless steel. An automatic self-wind movement means that no battery is needed, helping further set it apart from much of the competition. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those of you that are more inclined to buy a smartwatch, be sure to check out today’s deals. Options include Apple Watch Series 5 from $330 and Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches starting at $325. Either way, you’ll have a solid option that’s ready to do more than simply tell the time.

If pricing for Apple Watch is too high for you, you’ll likely be pleased to know that the new Amazfit Band 5 costs just $45. Even better, it can measure blood oxygen saturation, a feature that debuted in Series 6. Buyers will also garner up to 15-day battery life while spending a fraction of what many competing options cost. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch features:

Vintage-inspired watch featuring round white dial with skeleton window, two printed subdials, and sword-shape hands

44 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window

Automatic self-wind movement with analog display

Leather band with buckle closure

