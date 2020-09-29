Home Depot takes up to 50% off Aerogarden, outdoor tools, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off outdoor and indoor gardening supplies. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup if you have a location nearby. Headlining today’s promotion is the AeroGarden 45W Grow Light Panel for $79. Regularly around $100, today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention and the best we can find by 20%. Fall is on the way in and you might be thinking about how you might continue growing herbs this winter. The AeroGarden Grow Light Panel “may be used for all stages of plant growth – from seed starting to flowering to harvest.” It’s a great option for keeping your seedlings going throughout the cold months ahead. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks from today’s sale down below.

Another standout today is the ECHO 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer for $64.98. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but has trended around $80 lately. If you’re looking to tackle some fall spraying, having a backpack option like this is a great idea. It’s designed to fit on your shoulders, so you won’t have to lug around a heavy container. Plus, it also sports a levered pump design. Rated 4/5 stars.

AeroGarden Grow Light Panel features:

Compatible with all grow mediums (that is soil, hydroponics, and aquaponics)

Concentrating white LEDs spur fast growth

Blue LEDs generate bigger yields

Red LEDs trigger more flowers

No harsh purple glare – great for plants, easy on your eyes

30,000-hour rating, saves hundreds of dollars in energy and replacement costs

