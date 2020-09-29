Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Muse Dash, Phocus, iWriter, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. While much of yesterday’s best are still live down below, today we have new price drops on rhythm games, dungeon crawlers, notebook apps, writing suites, photo editors, and more. More specifically, you’re looking at notable deals on titles like Muse Dash, Phocus, iWriter, Dungeon Warfare 2, and SnipNotes – Clever Notebook, among others. All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are waiting for you below the fold.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TrekRight: Camino Francés: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pencil Planner & Draw Calendar: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AutoPad — Ambient Pad Loops: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 $42, Bastion $3, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Locked Notes – Day Journal App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Superb IQ – Brain Test: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dogs: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: [the Sequence]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Wiki for Terraria: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Boris and the Dark Survival: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Stock Market Simulator Game: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $4 (Reg. $6)

More on Muse Dash :

Come and fix the world movement tampered with by a mirror image code with three beauties! This is a world of the perfect combination of a cool parkour game and a traditional music game——Muse Dash!! You’re destined to be our Master! What? You don’t have nimble fingers? Meow~ Don’t be too modest! So, don’t worry! If you do not excel in playing action games, you can still overcome the difficulties by dancing to the music! Choose your favorite beauty to go through the romantic backdrop. Now let’s get started with our journey to wipe out all the adorkable monsters!!!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!