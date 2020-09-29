Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 $42, Bastion $3, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering digital copies of Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One for $41.99. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s offer is now of the best we have tracked since the game’s release. The latest entry in the Madden series introduces an all-new skill stick ball-carrier system, as well as pass rush moves, and a series of tackling enhancements. It features a sort of playable documentary mode and the new backyard football option as well. You can get more details in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Bastion, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2, The Evil Within 2, Fallout 76: Wastelanders, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

