Enjoy the fall season with Osprey’s Talon 11 Hiking Backpack: $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Talon 11 Medium/Large Hiking Backpack for $74.95 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. If you love more moderate temperatures, you’ve got a lot to look forward to this season. This hiking backpack paves the way for you to fully enjoy it with plenty of storage for whatever adventure lays ahead. There’s room for an external hydration sleeve and its adjustable shoulder harness can be dialed in for a perfect fit. Mesh pockets on both sides make it a cinch to store bottles and other items. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another outdoor deal worth peeking at is Coleman’s 5-piece Camping Cookware Kit at $7. Believe it or not, this deal is 40% off, making now an excellent time to grab it. Buyers will receive an 8-ounce cup, 7-inch frying pan, 16-ounce pot with lid, and 6-inch deep-dish plate. Everything nests together, making it easy to travel with.

And if you’re outdoors a lot, you may benefit from a watch that never needs a battery. Thankfully Fossil’s Townsman Mechanical Watch has fallen to $75, a price that shaves an impressive 66% off typical pricing. See it for yourself and read up on all of its features right here.

Osprey Talon 11 Hiking Backpack features:

Dual-zippered access to main compartment

External hydration sleeve accommodates up to a 3L reservoir (sold separately)

Adjustable shoulder harness to dial in perfect fit

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!