Today only, Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air is even more affordable from $740 (Refurb)

- Sep. 29th 2020 3:11 pm ET

$740+
Today only, Woot offers the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air from $739.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available with Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, the 128GB model originally sold for $1,099, and the upgraded 256GB configuration was listed at $1,299. Apple is currently only offering high-end models as refurbs at this time. While this is now a previous-generation model, there’s still a lot to like here if you’re looking for an affordable MacBook. Notable features include a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 256GB worth of storage, and as much as 12-hours of battery life on a single charge. It’s an ideal machine for basic school work, light photo editing, and web browsing. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Take your savings from today and pick up a felt sleeve to protect your MacBook Air. Amazon’s in-house sleeves are a great option for keeping your device safe without spending a fortune. You’ll have your choice of two different colors to match the Space Gray or Silver styling of the enclosed MacBook. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. A selection of first-party Apple Watch bands are being heavily discounted right now, as well. That’s alongside notable price drops today on the latest iPad Pro.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

