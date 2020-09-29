Yale announced three new smart home products in January. Yale Smart Delivery Box, Cabinet Lock, and Safe were slated for a spring 2020 release, but unsurprisingly this whirlwind of a year left us with a batch of launch delays. Thankfully, Smart Delivery Box and Cabinet Lock are now on sale, but unfortunately anyone that’s been hoping to get their hands on Yale Smart Safe will have to wait until 2021. Continue reading to learn more.

Yale Smart Delivery Box

Even though I have never had a package stolen from my porch, I still suffer from a bit of anxiety whenever something valuable is going to be left unattended there for a lengthy period of time. This often leads to asking a neighbor to grab and hang onto it until I get home. I’ve also been ask to return the favor on several occasions.

This is the void that Yale Smart Delivery Box aims to fill. Throwing some money at this product allows you to place a stylish box on your front porch that’s ready to secure package deliveries. Yale Smart Delivery Box sports a few different modes that allow it to work in a variety of ways.

The first is called “Delivery Mode,” and it remains unlocked until a package has been added. Not only will it auto-lock, a notification will be delivered to the owner’s smartphone. Next up, users can pair an Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to allow easy locking, unlocking, and shared access to others. The last option is to link a Smart Keypad so carriers can enter a code to unlock your Yale Smart Delivery Box.

There are two styles of Yale Smart Delivery Box called Kent and Brighton. Pricing starts at $279.99 and $229.99, respectively. Both are listed and ready for order at Amazon. Adding a Connect Wi-Fi Bridge will pave the way for control via Siri, Alexa, and Assistant.

Yale Smart Cabinet Lock

Product listings for Yale Smart Cabinet Lock have also landed today. Buyers can secure medicine, jewelry, and more for as little as $79.99 with this device. There are two models, one that can be controlled using Bluetooth, and a pricier Wi-Fi model at $129.99. As with Yale Smart Delivery Box, this unit can be paired with both Connect Wi-Fi Bridge or Smart Keypad to bolster overall functionality.

“Our new Smart Delivery box will be a necessity for consumers looking for a way to secure their increased deliveries,” said Jason Williams, president of the Smart Residential Group U.S., ASSA ABLOY.

9to5Toys’ Take

Both Yale Smart Delivery Box and Cabinet Lock look like great products. Personally, I am more in need of somewhere to securely stow packages, but I think both devices will end up garnering a fair amount of attention. Cost feels a bit high, but these releases will undoubtedly cause competing brands to create similar products that could result in a bit of price war.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!