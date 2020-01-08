On the same day August debuted its new Wi-Fi Smart Lock, Yale has taken the wraps off of a new app-controlled storage lineup. Products announced include Yale Smart Delivery Box, Cabinet Lock, and Safe. Each of which joins Yale’s burgeoning smart home lineup. Of all three, the Delivery Box seems to be the most interesting as it offers a unique approach that aims to ward off porch pirates. Keep reading to learn about each of the new Yale smart storage products.

Yale Smart Delivery Box

The Yale Smart Delivery Box sets out to provide customers with a safe and convenient place to house packages until they can be retrieved later on. To justify this product’s existence, Yale cited that “recent surveys showing at least 36% of American households have experienced package theft.”

It’s touted as an option that’s more appealing than letting couriers into your home while also being more effective than what’s achieved by a security camera. Toggling access to the inside is handled using the Yale app, and users can receive notifications once a delivery has been made. Yale has designed it to be weighted down with sand or tethered to a porch, so thieves will have a hard time stealing it.

Yale Smart Cabinet Lock

Next up, the Yale Smart Cabinet Lock is here to protect unwarranted access to sometimes dangerous items like medicine, liquor, cleaning supplies, etc. It mounts using either 3M adhesive or screws, and once again, the Yale app allows owners to toggle access as needed.

“We’re committed to extending the peace of mind and convenience we’ve been able to provide through our smart locks to our new smart storage products, protecting everything from package deliveries to jewelry, important documents, medicine and alcohol,” said Jason Williams, President of Yale’s Smart Residential Group.

Yale Smart Safe

While not as exciting as the Delivery Box, the new Yale Smart Safe can not only be accessed using the app but also when using a customizable passcode. Four AAs power it, and if the batteries are swapped in time, users can unlock using a physical key or by “temporarily charging the lock by holding up a 9V battery.”

Pricing and availability

Each one of the new Yale storage products is set to be released sometime in spring 2020. Pricing for the Yale Delivery Box and Safe are set at $229, while its Cabinet Lock will be available for $79. Unlike August’s new Wi-Fi Smart Lock, each product needs a hub (aka the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge) to be controlled remotely. Each product will have the option to be paired with a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for an additional $50.

9to5Toys’ Take

While each of the products here are interesting to a point, the Yale Smart Delivery Box takes the cake. Only time will tell if it will prove worth the investment, and a large part of this will rely on how seamlessly couriers end up utilizing it. Both the Safe and Cabinet Lock should also prove useful, but pricing does seem to be a bit high.

