Amazon’s offering shirts from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $12

- Sep. 30th 2020 9:59 am ET

0

Today only for Prime Members, Amazon is offering up to 30% off dress shirts from Van Heusen, Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole REACTION, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Dress Shirt in Empire Blue Gingham for $21.88 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This shirt is sure to give you a polished look with wrinkle-resistant fabric and a fit that gives you room to feel comfortable. It also is perfect to wear year-round and can easily be layered for this fall. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Van Heusen Dress Shirt in Dark Leaf that’s currently marked down from $12.60. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $22. This style is another great style for work, events, or everyday wear. With over 8,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Columbia’s fall sale, Sperry’s flash event, and more.

Tommy Hilfiger Dress Shirt features:

  • Non-Iron Fabric: Resists wrinkles to keep you looking crisp all day; easy care, no ironing necessary
  • Regular Fit: A generous cut through the shoulders, chest and waist for total comfort and a classic fit
  • Button-Down Collar: More relaxed & casual collar; appears neat with or without neckwear so you can dress it up or down. Adjustable Cuff: Two button positions allow for a more customized, improved fit. Chest Pocket: Classic design holds all your essentials.

