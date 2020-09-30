At $98.50, Amazon’s Rivet Campbell Media Console has never sold for less

- Sep. 30th 2020 2:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Rivet Campbell Mid-Century Media Console for $98.68 shipped. That’s $181 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $34. If you have a room that’s feeling a bit cluttered, it may be time to pick up this media console. There’s quite a bit of storage, which should make it a cinch to organize some of your gear. This furniture piece measures 47- by 16- by 32-inches and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet brand is reputable.

A fraction of today’s savings will equip the top of your new media console with this 7-inch LCD Digital Photo Frame at $32. You can choose to load it with family photos, landscape images, and more. Once set up it will play a slideshow, leveling up the capabilities seen in standard picture frames.

Another furniture deal we found yesterday includes Walker Edison’s Coffee Table at $112. It’s hit the lowest price we’ve tracked and boasts a modern style that’s comprised of metal and tempered glass. The design is sturdy enough to uphold 75-pounds of weight.

Amazon Rivet Campbell Media Console features:

Tall tapered legs add visual interest to this casual, 2-toned media console with a vintage flair. The 3 self-closing drawers and cabinet provide necessary storage for those on the go, while the engineered and solid wood construction offer a lasting durability.

