Snatch up CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Socket Set for $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Socket Set for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This CRAFTSMAN set bundles 24 handy accessories that all fit inside an included case. Each socket in the kit features large markings that aim to make socket identification quick. A bundled 72-tooth ratchet provides minimal arc swing, allowing you to more easily loosen and tighten bolts in constrained spaces. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Some projects require electricity and there’s not always an outlet nearby. Thankfully some of Amazon’s 3-Outlet Outdoor Extension Cords are on sale now and priced from $22.50. Connections are illuminated, making it a cinch to plug things in at night.

And if you’re on the hunt for an easy project with a nice return on investment, don’t overlook Kwikset’s $44.50 Passcode Deadbolt. It typically fetches $55, making now a great time to strike. Owners will be able to gain access not only with a key, but also using a 4-digit code. For an Alexa-ready solution, be sure to peek at Kwikset’s discounted Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $171.50.

CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Socket Set features:

Large markings for quick socket identification

72 tooth ratchets for minimal arc swing

Full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance

