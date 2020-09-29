Snatch up CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Socket Set for $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

- Sep. 29th 2020 1:59 pm ET

$20
0

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Socket Set for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This CRAFTSMAN set bundles 24 handy accessories that all fit inside an included case. Each socket in the kit features large markings that aim to make socket identification quick. A bundled 72-tooth ratchet provides minimal arc swing, allowing you to more easily loosen and tighten bolts in constrained spaces. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Some projects require electricity and there’s not always an outlet nearby. Thankfully some of Amazon’s 3-Outlet Outdoor Extension Cords are on sale now and priced from $22.50. Connections are illuminated, making it a cinch to plug things in at night.

And if you’re on the hunt for an easy project with a nice return on investment, don’t overlook Kwikset’s $44.50 Passcode Deadbolt. It typically fetches $55, making now a great time to strike. Owners will be able to gain access not only with a key, but also using a 4-digit code. For an Alexa-ready solution, be sure to peek at Kwikset’s discounted Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $171.50.

CRAFTSMAN 24-piece Socket Set features:

  • Large markings for quick socket identification
  • 72 tooth ratchets for minimal arc swing
  • Full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
CRAFTSMAN

About the Author