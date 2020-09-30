Home Depot fall tool sale starts with up 40% off DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, more

Home Depot has kicked-off its annual fall tool sale today with a wide range of price drops on everyday essentials, DIY tools, and more with up to 40% off. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick today is the RIDGID 18V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit at $79. That’s down $20 from the typical price and a match of our previous mention earlier this year. As an entry-level drill, this model will help you tackle basic DIY projects and you can count on plenty of run-time with the included 2Ah battery. You’ll also receive a wall charger and carrying case with purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more or browse through the entire sale here.

One standout is the Ryobi Cordless Rotary Kit for $109. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of the Home Depot fall tool sale right here for more deals on everyday DIY essentials. Home Depot is also slashing prices on tankless electric water heaters this week, including a number of notable deals on ATMOR models.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID Drill Kit features:

This drill/driver delivers 500 in./lbs. of torque

2-speed settings for matching power to the task

All metal gears for extended tool durability

1/2 in. single sleeve ratcheting chuck to hold bits secure in high torque applications

24-position clutch ring allows adjustments to match torque to application

