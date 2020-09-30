This affordable RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HDTV is down to $370 (Reg. $500)

Walmart offers the RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HDTV for $369.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 and we’ve seen it for around $400 in the past. Today’s deal is the second-best offering all-time. You’ll be able to blend affordability and features here with today’s deal being a pretty great price on a 4K 65-inch TV. On the backside there are four HDMI inputs and the panel is rated as having a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s not going to be a standout option to build your home theater around, but it’s a great buy for secondary viewing spaces, bedrooms, and the like. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Those looking for an upgraded TV experience will want to check out this deal on LG’s 77-inch display with AirPlay 2. On top of a $1,300 discount, you’ll receive a $300 gift card with purchase, as well. All the details are right here alongside the rest of our favorite HDTV deals.

RCA 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

The RCA 65″ 2160p Class 60Hz LED 4K UHD TV features a brilliant 2160P 4K Ultra high definition picture for your viewing pleasure. 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into the ultimate UHD viewing experience. Time to take your entertainment experience to a new level! The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on your screen. See it all with enhanced picture quality, including a wider spectrum of colors. The RCA 2160p LED 4K UHD TV has a true 16:9 aspect ratio, so you can view your movies as the director intended and see a clear picture from anywhere in the room. It also has a built-in digital tuner. Connect up to three HD devices via the provided HDMI ports. HDMI ports allow you to connect multiple devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!