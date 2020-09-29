Save $1,300 on LG’s CX 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV and get a $300 gift card

BuyDig currently offers the LG CX 77-inch 4K OLED Smart TV bundled with a $300 Visa gift card for $3,696.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon without the bonus credit. Down from $5,000, today’s offer saves you $1,600 considering the gift card and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’re missing the theater experience and want to emulate that at home or were planning to upgrade TVs to go with a next-gen. console, this LG offering is worth considering. It packs 4K HDR into a 77-inch OLED panel alongside pixel-level dimming for deeper blacks and more accurate color contrast. That’s on top of a bevy of smart features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, integrated streaming services, and Alexa control. Four HDMI ports round out the notable features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 460 customers. More below.

If 77-inches is a bit overkill for your setup, the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV delivers much of the same functionality at a more affordable price point. Aside from a smaller screen, you’ll still enjoy AirPlay 2 and the same pixel-level dimming, but with a $1,598 going rate.

Over in our home theater guide, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup without paying full price. Right now, Sony’s 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV is still marked down to $569, which is 28% off the usual price tag. And then don’t forget to get all the details on the new 4K Streambar from Roku, as well as all five of TCL’s latest sound bars.

LG CX 77-inch 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Stream your favorite TV series and movies with this 77-inch LG OLED television. Compatibility with Alexa offers convenient hands-free control, while 4K UHD resolution delivers vivid captivating imagery. This LG OLED television is Wi-Fi-enabled and integrates smart features so you can watch your favorite online videos and the recent blockbusters.

