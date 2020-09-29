Save $1,300 on LG’s CX 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV and get a $300 gift card

- Sep. 29th 2020 1:50 pm ET

0

BuyDig currently offers the LG CX 77-inch 4K OLED Smart TV bundled with a $300 Visa gift card for $3,696.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon without the bonus credit. Down from $5,000, today’s offer saves you $1,600 considering the gift card and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’re missing the theater experience and want to emulate that at home or were planning to upgrade TVs to go with a next-gen. console, this LG offering is worth considering. It packs 4K HDR into a 77-inch OLED panel alongside pixel-level dimming for deeper blacks and more accurate color contrast. That’s on top of a bevy of smart features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, integrated streaming services, and Alexa control. Four HDMI ports round out the notable features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 460 customers. More below.

If 77-inches is a bit overkill for your setup, the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV delivers much of the same functionality at a more affordable price point. Aside from a smaller screen, you’ll still enjoy AirPlay 2 and the same pixel-level dimming, but with a $1,598 going rate.

Over in our home theater guide, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup without paying full price. Right now, Sony’s 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV is still marked down to $569, which is 28% off the usual price tag. And then don’t forget to get all the details on the new 4K Streambar from Roku, as well as all five of TCL’s latest sound bars.

LG CX 77-inch 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Stream your favorite TV series and movies with this 77-inch LG OLED television. Compatibility with Alexa offers convenient hands-free control, while 4K UHD resolution delivers vivid captivating imagery. This LG OLED television is Wi-Fi-enabled and integrates smart features so you can watch your favorite online videos and the recent blockbusters.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Home Theater buydig

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go