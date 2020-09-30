Skagen’s minimalistic Signatur Watches fall to $71 on Amazon (Save 25%)

- Sep. 30th 2020 4:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Skagen Signatur Watch in Brown/Blue and Brown/Gray for $71.25 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is among some of the best prices we’ve tracked in well over a year. This watch sports a minimalistic round face with blue sandblast dial. Each hand features a simplistic design and this timepiece’s silver case measures 40mm. A genuine leather band is included, and it straps on using a standard buckle closure. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not concerned about Skagen branding, you can score BUREI’s Minimalist Watch for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. This timepiece features clean lines accompanied by a dark gray brass dial. Its stainless steel mesh band is said to be “very comfortable.” Well over 3,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

And for those of you that would prefer something smart, we’ve got a nice roundup of Fossil discounts. The watchmaker is taking an extra 30% off, bringing options like Gen 4 HR down to $99. Swing by the whole batch of discounts to see if there’s anything calling your name.

Skagen Signatur Watch features:

  • Minimalist round watch with blue sandblast dial featuring stick indices and logo at 3 o’clock
  • 40 mm case in polished silver-tone
  • Quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather band with buckle closure

