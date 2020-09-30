Fossil takes extra 30% off smartwatches: Gen 4 HR hits $99, more from $54

Fossil is currently taking an extra 30% off its collection of smartwatches starting at $54 when code SMART has been applied at checkout. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on the Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch for $99 shipped. Having originally sold for $275, it has recently been trending around $141 with today’s offer marking the first notable price drop we’ve seen in months and matching the all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24-hours of battery life per charge. The build is rounded out with a stainless steel casing which pairs with your choice of leather or Milanese loop-style bands. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more.

If the featured smartwatch isn’t to your liking, be sure to shop the entire collection of deals at Fossil right now. There are a variety of other wearables included in the 30% off sale, ranging from additional styles similar to the lead deal to hybrid offerings and more from $54. Just make sure to use the aforementioned code to lock-in the savings.

We’re also tracking quite a few additional smartwatch deals, as well. Right now, TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 wearable still has a launch discount live that dropped the price to $255, which has since been joined by offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 from $369. Or for something more affordable, Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch is $99.

Fossil Gen 4 HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

