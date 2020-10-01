Anker has long been one of our favorite accessory makers and today we’re officially getting a look at their fall lineup. A new batch of accessories for your smartphone and desktop setup is arriving with launch day discounts on many of the latest products from Anker. Headlining is an ultra-slim USB-C hub, amongst the smallest we’ve seen to date, alongside a host of other add-ons take to your setup to a new level. You’ll find all of Anker’s latest releases down below alongside day one discounts.

Anker introduces a slew of new Mac, iPhone, and Android accessories

New USB-C Hub

Anker has a number of new accessories out today headlined by its PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C PD Hub. Unlike other hubs on the market, including those from Anker, this particular option has an ultra-slim design that packs an impressive number of ports. That includes 65W USB-C PD support, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and USB-A.

Massive Expansion: Equipped with a Power Delivery input port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, and 2 USB data ports.

Powerful Pass-Through Charging: Connect a 65W wall charger to the Power Delivery input port to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop.

Media Display: The HDMI port allows you to connect to an external display in resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.

Clipping the on-page coupon will take 15% off the regular price of $46 at launch.

Cable management system is a first for Anker

While not as interesting as the USB-C PD hub above, Anker is also getting into the desk organization game today. Its new “cord keeper” system offers five adhesive pads that will keep your cables nice and tidy when not in use. If you a number of devices, having something like this is particularly helpful. What I like about this new release is the sleek design that won’t stick out like a sore thumb.

Stick to Any Surface: The strong adhesive sticks to almost any smooth surface, including wood, marble, metal, glass, and more.

Restick and Reuse: Not happy with the location of your cable manager? Simply remove it, wash the adhesive, air dry, and restick a maximum of 10 times.

Declutter Your Desk: The built-in magnet keeps Lightning and MagSafe cables firmly in place.

Promo code ANKER891 with take 20% off from the usual $10 price tag at launch.

PowerExtend USB Plug 2 Mini Wall Charger

Finally, Anker is also rolling out the new PowerExtend Mini Wall Charger at $13. This model doesn’t offer any of the latest charging standards, instead opting for 2.4A USB-A ports, but at this affordable price tag, it’s a nice option while traveling and what not. Alongside the two ports, you’ll also get a pair of AC outlets.

