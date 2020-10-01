Replace your rental modem with a DOCSIS 3.0 + 802.11ac Router: $147 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $146.99 shipped. Down from its usual $185 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $10 of the 2020 low, and is one of the best we’ve seen this year. Combining two crucial pieces of any home network, this hybrid ARRIS SURFboard doubles as a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem while also supplying Wi-Fi with a built-in 802.11ac router. You’re looking at support for 600Mb/s internet plans with 24 downstream channels, 2.3Gb/s throughput, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more.

The featured ARRIS SURFboard hybrid is compatible with a range of ISP like Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, and more. But even if you use one of those services, it’s still a good idea to confirm compatibility. And on top of the cash savings, you’re looking at cutting up to $120 per year off your bill by ditching a rental unit. Although if you have a preferred router system already, upgrading to this ARRIS DOCIS 3.0 modem at $89 is a great alternative to the more featured-packed option above.

Or if you’re after the latest in home networking, earlier in the week NETGEAR took the wraps off its latest Orbi Mesh system. Packed with both Wi-Fi 6 support and a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, this is the first model on the market to combine both features into a single piece of hardware. Get all the details right here.

ARRIS SURFboard Modem Router combo features:

The SURFboard SBG7400AC2 is a DOCSIS 3.0 modem, Wave 2 dual-concurrent Wi-Fi Access Point and 4-Port Gigabit Ethernet Router, all wrapped up in one device. It has 24 downstream x 8 upstream channels and is best for internet speed plans up to 600 Mbps. Stop spending on monthly rental fees and own your modem.

