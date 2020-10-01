Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch returns to low of $350 (Save $50), more

- Oct. 1st 2020 11:53 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Hero Captain America Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, today’s offer saves you $50, is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. Delivering a bevy of typical smartwatch features, the Garmin Legacy Hero sports a 45mm circular touchscreen display, fitness tracking capabilities, and even heart rate monitoring. That’s on top of a Captain America-inspired design that pairs a Vibranium-like brushed stainless steel bezel with leather band. The smartwatch’s interface carries over those Marvel vibes with UI elements that match with the First Avenger aesthetic. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 105 customers. Head below for more from $95.

Other notable Garmin wearable deals at Amazon:

Or if you’d rather trade the Marvel design in for something from a galaxy far, far away, we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on Garmin Star Wars Smartwatches. With the ability to bring either Jedi or Sith-inspired designs to your wrist, prices start at $325. Then hit up our fitness tracker guide for even more.

Garmin Captain America Smartwatch features:

Legacy Hero Series 45mm special edition smartwatch inspired by Captain American. Includes premium materials influenced by your favorite superhero, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features midnight blue, silver and brown leather elements and a brushed stainless steel bezel modeled after Captain America’s vibranium shield

