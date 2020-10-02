ComiXology is ending the week by launching a new up to 67% off Spider-Man digital graphic novel sale priced from under $1. Amongst all of the price cuts, a perfect place to get started would be with Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1: Back To Basics at $2.99. Typically fetching $9, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy and amounts to 67% in savings. This 149-page graphic novel throws you into Peter Parker’s origin story in a more unique way than most Spider-Man fans are probably familiar with. Head below for all of our top picks from the Spider-Man sale, as well as deals on Silk comics and more.

Other notable price cuts include:

Fitting in well with today’s Spider-Man sale, ComiXology is also dishing out a collection of Silk graphic novels priced from $1. As one of the latest Marvel comic book heroes slated to be making the jump to the big screen, Silk is a vigilante counterpart to the friendly neighborhood web-slinger that most fans have come to know. So before her MCU debut, be sure to shop all of the deals on today’s sale.

Amazing Spider-Man synopsis:

It’s a new beginning for the Amazing Spider-Man! Peter Parker’s life is turned upside down when a revelation from the past puts his job, relationships and whole life in jeopardy! And as if that’s not enough, Spidey must deal with an alien invasion (with a mysterious twist), a new roommate (who’s secretly the villainous Boomerang), new wrinkles in his love life — and a dangerous new enemy! But are you ready for…Peter Parker vs. Spider-Man? Someone out there is impersonating Peter…but why?

