October is officially here and there are tons of great book release options for you to pick up for fall. So be ready to cozy up by the fire and jump into a new read. Whether you’re looking for a spooky novel to get you ready for Halloween or a love story, we’ve got something for you in this guide. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and in case you missed it, check out our September Reading Guide here.

The Devil and the Dark Water

Stuart Turton has a spooky new novel for October called “The Devil and the Dark Water”. This book is out for release on October 6th and it’s set back in 1634 as Samuel Pipps, the world’s greatest detective is being transported to Amsterdam. He’s being executed for a crime he may, or may not have committed. This thriller will have you at the edge of your seat.

Boop and Eve’s Road Trip

Releasing on October 6th, Mary Helen Sheriff presents Boop and Eve’s Road Trip. This book is about a grandmother and granddaughter who go on a road trip to find a missing friend. This heartfelt book will have you smiling from page to page. Be sure to pre-order yourself a copy today for just $17.

A Wild Winter Swan

Gregory Maguire, the author of Wicked, debuts a new story this October called “A Wild Winter Swan”. This book takes place in the 1960’s and follows a troubled teenager in New York. After the death of her brother and her mother’s breakdown, Laura’s life is in a constant state of chaos. When a swan boy, makes an abrupt appearance in her life, he gives her a nice distraction. This book will also be released on October 6th and you can find it on Amazon for $24.

Black Sun

If you’re a fan of science fiction, you will love the new novel “Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse. From the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, this book is about the civilizations of the pre-Columbian Americas. With a winter solstice coinciding with an eclipse, the people of Tova are scared for survival. However, they’ve heard news of an arrival of a god with a special destiny sailing toward the city in an effort to save them. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, this would be a great book to jump into this fall and it will be available on October 13th.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!