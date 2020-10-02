Bodum French Press Coffee Maker now $46 shipped (Today only, Reg. up to $90)

Today only, Bodum has selected its COLUMBIA Thermal French Press Coffee Maker to headline its Deal of the Day. The stainless steel coffee maker usually fetches as much as $90 direct from Bodum and is seeing a particularly notable discount today. With a 51-ounce or 12-cup capacity, anyone looking to get into the French press game will want to take a closer at today’s Deal of the Day. Bodum now has the coffee maker marked down to $53.99 shipped, but if you head below you’ll find a promotion code that will drop your total down even lower.

Earlier in the week we spotted a notable promotion code that knocks an additional 15% off a wealth of Bodum’s attractive kitchenware and accessories. Fortunately, that code is still live and works on today’s Deal of the Day. Simply apply code SLICK15 at check out on the COLUMBIA Thermal French Press Coffee Maker to knock your total down to $45.89 shipped. That’s just shy of 50% off and one the best we have tracked. This model currently fetches $70 at Amazon for comparison where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 customers. It has a durable, double wall stainless steel construction, cool-touch handle, and is dishwasher safe.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware deals. And if you prefer the single-serve brewers, we have K-Cups on sale for $0.25 per cup today. You’ll find even more ideas and tips on French press brewing right here.

More on Bodum’s COLUMBIA French Press Coffee Maker:

In four short minutes, the COLUMBIA coffee maker turns water and coarsely ground beans into rich, full-bodied coffee. But its insulated, double-wall design ensures that your brew stays hot for up to two hours. So you can enjoy a long, leisurely breakfast without needing to brew twice. Plunge into piping hot coffee that’s bursting with flavor, courtesy of the COLUMBIA insulated coffee maker. Part of Bodum’s iconic French press brewing system, this innovative coffee maker blends simplicity of brewing with purity of taste, while its unique double-wall construction ensures your coffee stays hotter for longer.

