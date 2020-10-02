Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 500 drops to $400 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 8:27 am ET

0

The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its Soundbar 500 for $399.95 shipped. Also available directly from Bose. Having originally retailed for $549 and still fetching as much in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, the Bose Soundbar 500 will integrate with the rest of your Apple audio setup, while built-in Alexa and Assistant bring voice control into the mix. You’ll find Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration, as well. Plus, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are joined by HDMI-ARC and optical ports to complete the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers and includes a 1-year warranty. More details below.

Save even more by going with the Bose TV Speaker at $249 and score a new condition offering in the process. This alternative ditches much of the smart functionality found on the lead deal, but still delivers a compact upgrade to your TV’s built-in speakers. With over 330 customers having left a 4.5/5 star rating, it has earned #1 new release status at Amazon.

Bose also recently released its Soundbar 300 with similar AirPlay 2 functionality which you can get all the details on right here. That’s on top of everything else in our home theater guide like this bundle deal on Google’s all-new Chromecast at $90. Plus, don’t forget to check out the latest hardware unveils from Roku.

Bose Soundbar 500 features:

The Bose sound bar 500 is meant to be heard, not seen. It fits discreetly under your TV screen, so you won’t even know it’s there — until you hear it. Built-in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google assistant, let you enjoy millions of songs, internet radio stations, playlists, and more — hands free. Experience superior voice pickup from a custom-designed eight-microphone array that will still hear you even over loud music.

