Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Therapy Lights are must-haves for winter from $150

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light for $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to fall asleep more peacefully at night or start the day on a better note, this Philips SmartSleep light is here to help. Alongside four lighting themes, there’s also a 2.4A USB charging port, eight wake up sounds, and FM radio support. Plus, it pairs with your smartphone and uses a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to offer tips on how to get a better night’s rest by measuring your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 655 customers. Head below for more

Ditching the built-in smartphone featured found on the lead deal means you can save some additional cash with this deal on the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp for $149.99. Down from $200, today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Here you’ll find nearly all of the same features as above, but without the sleep recommendations. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save even more when you step down to the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light at $50. While it’s not on sale, this one packs a more affordable price tag to go alongside its lower-end feature set, but will still help to gently wake you up each morning.

Philips SmartSleep Connected Light features:

Philips Somneo Connected is the Sleep & Wake-up Light designed with a suite of connected, customizable features to help you relax to sleep, and wake up naturally and well-rested. With sunset and sunrise simulation, personalized settings for light and sound, and a light-guided relaxation exercise that brings you to a sleep-conducive state when it’s time for bed, Philips Somneo can help you fall asleep effectively and wake up with energy.

