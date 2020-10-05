We’re now just over a week away from Prime Day and Amazon is starting to paint a clearer picture of what the 48-hour event will hold. Today Amazon is kicking off a number of initiatives, including this year’s holiday gift guides, along with exclusive deals for Prime members. That’s on top of added bonuses for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature or Amazon Prime Store cardholders, who will be able to save an extra 10% ahead of Prime Day, starting today through October 12.

Amazon is rolling out eight holiday gift guides today as well, across a range of product lines, including electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. We’ll have in-depth looks at each of Amazon’s holiday shopping lists throughout the week. Head below for more on today’s news.

Amazon rolls out holiday gift guides ahead of Prime Day

As it does each year, Amazon is now showcasing its holiday gift guides. Of course, with Prime Day being pushed back so late this time around, it’s harder to digest these guides in one sitting, seeing as how we’ve not even taken on Amazon’s two-day shopping event yet, which is slated for next week.

Amazon is also announcing today that between October 5 and 12, Prime members with a Prime Rewards Visa Signature or Amazon Prime Store credit card will be able to score an extra 10% off in the lead-up to the big shopping week.

Gift guides introduced for every category

As noted off the top, we’ll be taking a deeper dive into each Amazon holiday gift guide over the next few days. But here’s a brief overview and primer to get you ready in the meantime:

Small Business Gift Guide: This Prime Day and holiday season, connect with local small businesses through Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide, featuring unique items such as toys, home decor, jewelry, and more from US-based small businesses.

Beauty Gift Guide: Amazon launched a new Beauty Gift Guide experience, with hundreds of items from top brands.

Fashion Gift Guide: The 2020 Fashion Gift Guide features hundreds of stylish gifts for everyone on the list (including you)!

Holiday Toy List: The 2020 Holiday Toy List makes it easy to discover and shop toys and gifts for kids.

Home Holiday Guide: The 2020 Home Holiday Guide includes gifting and holiday prep to help deck the halls of your home.

Electronics Gift Guide: The Electronics Gift Guide features more than 1,000 tech products, complete with the perfect gift for everyone in your life.

Amazon Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide: The 2020 Amazon Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide features hundreds of unique gift ideas from small brands across an exciting assortment of products from smart home tech, premium beauty products, and creative toys and games.

(RED) Gift Guide: For the fourth consecutive year, (RED) is teaming up with Amazon to provide customers a single destination to shop an array of products that give back, spanning tech, fashion, health & wellness, kitchen & home, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

