Amazon’s (RED) gift guide: Help fight pandemics with these purchases

Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, and then we’re just a month from Black Friday and Christmas will be here before you know it. To help with shopping, Amazon has put together an array of gift guides. For the fourth consecutive year, Amazon and (RED), which partners with brands to raise money to end HIV/AIDS and global pandemics, are teaming up. Your Prime membership comes in handy here, delivering free delivery on most items, so be sure to head below for all of our top picks from the Amazon (RED) gift guide.

(RED) originals let you show off your support in unique ways

Amazon also has a host of (RED) originals that offer unique ways to show off your support. From the INSPI(RED) T-shirt to the sticker packs, totes, and more, this category of products allows you to support research on AIDS and COVID-19 while also picking up some trendy wardrobe upgrades. There’s also a dedicated “style” page that shows off hats, shoes, sweaters, and other products to support the cause. You’ll even find things like heels, dog collars, swim trunks, and much more to browse through.

Something else to consider is Band-Aid bandages, featuring (RED) designs built for both kids and adults. These will help keep you safe, and also contribute toward keeping others protected against future pandemics.

Buy the latest tech and support COVID-19 and AIDS research

Through the Amazon and (RED) partnership, you’ll be able to buy quite a few killer tech items while also supporting and funding research on both COVID-19 and AIDS. Some of our favorite products here would be the Apple Watch Sport Loop in PRODUCT(RED), the iPhone SE, Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker, Apple Watch Series 6, or the iPhone 11. All of these products come in a gorgeous red color, and a portion of your purchase goes toward the Global Fund to fight both AIDS and COVID-19.

Transform game night and more with other unique (RED) products

Another way you can show support for (RED) is by picking up some unique presents. One of our favorites is this theory11 special edition playing cards, which offer a premium design that’s manufactured in the US. Whether you love playing with quality cards or just want to take game night up a notch, this is the perfect way to do it while showing your support.

Another great choice is the Moleskine Classic (RED) notebook, which measures 5-by-8.25 inches. Perfectly designed to fit in your pocket, this ruled notebook will let you keep track of shopping lists, to-dos, and much more in style.

