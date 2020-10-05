This year is presenting shoppers with a unique and exciting holiday shopping season. With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing Prime Day back to October 13 and 14, there’s going to be a six-week shopping period, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. So as you start to plan your shopping this season, you may be wondering which products to buy on Prime Day and when to wait until Black Friday? We’ve been thinking about it, too. Below you’ll find five categories and products that are bound to be popular during both shopping events. We’ll take a quick look at each and identify whether Prime Day is going to be a good time to shop or if waiting for Black Friday will be a wise move.

Amazon’s new line of Echo devices

Last month, Amazon introduced a host of new devices, and Prime Day is looking like the first opportunity to snatch of discounts. Amazon will almost certainly be offering aggressive discounts during its two-day shopping event, including the very first price drops on its latest hardware. Black Friday will also see reduced prices, but here’s why you should be thinking about Prime Day: It’s not out of the realm that this year’s best prices are reserved for Prime Day shoppers only.

Verdict: Buy on Prime Day

Latest from Apple

Apple just recently announced a slew of new iPads and Apple Watches. So far, we’ve seen upwards of $50 off various new releases from Apple, and we expect to see even more deals on Prime Day. But as always, Black Friday rules supreme for iPad and Apple Watch discounts.

Verdict: Wait for Black Friday

Gaming consoles

This is an interesting one. Sony and Microsoft are both dropping new consoles between Prime Day and Black Friday. But that doesn’t mean you should wait. It all depends on what you’re after. If you don’t need the latest generation consoles from either of these major players, look for Prime Day to deliver some serious deals as retailers try to clear out inventory. If you’re willing to risk it or need the latest console, Black Friday is the way.

Verdict: Wait for Black Friday

TVs

Of course, everyone thinks of Black Friday as one of the best times to pick up a new TV. But with many brick and mortar locations closing this year, the traditional doorbuster offers aren’t going to be available. As well, I think we’re getting to the point of TV deal fatigue as it’s easy to find a great price on 1080p and 4K TVs any day of the week. All of that together means that this year is shaping up to be an opportunity to get your TV shopping done early, as Prime Day is likely to deliver just as good of deals as Black Friday.

Verdict: Buy on Prime Day

Home Goods

Looking for a toaster? Perhaps a coffeemaker? Prime Day is going to have some great deals. And much like the TV situation, with doorbusters going to the wayside, this is likely going to be a year when traditional strategies won’t hold true. However, we’re still pinning Black Friday as the best time to pick up everyday essentials.

Verdict: Wait for Black Friday

