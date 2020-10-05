Amazon recently released its Holiday Gift Guides to get your shopping done early this year. Inside the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, you can find hundreds of top brands. This is a great way to gift a beauty guru in your life top-of-the-line items including makeup, skincare, hair tools, perfume, and more. Prices in this gift guide start at just $3 and almost all items offer Prime delivery. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide.

Top Makeup Gifts

Gift sets are always a great idea for the holiday season. Amazon’s Beauty Gift Guide features the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. This mascara was designed to give you full fluttery lashes, and it comes in an array of color options. If you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer, this mascara would be a wonderful idea. It’s priced at just $10 and has over 24,000 reviews with a 4.3/5 star rating.

Another great makeup set that’s perfect for gifting is the Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit. This eyeshadow kit has an array of gorgeous colors and is priced at just $39. It also comes with an eyeshadow primer and a 4.5/5 star rating.

Skincare Gifts

There are a ton of skincare gift sets in Amazon’s Beauty Guide, and one of the most notable is Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set. Inside the set features six full-size products, including Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, and Coconut Foot Cream. It’s priced at $24 and has over 20,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers.

Hair Products and Tools

One of the hottest hair tool items to gift this year is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. I personally own this hair dryer brush, and it works wonderfully. It takes your hair from being wet to looking blown out and styled in one motion. It’s priced at $42, comes in several color options, and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 85,000 reviews.

Fragrance Gifts

Finally, fragrance is always a great idea when it comes to holiday gifting. For men, the Sauvage by Christian Dior Eau de Toilette Spray is a trendy cologne for men that’s reasonably priced starting at $50. This cologne features a masculine scent with notes of bergamot, pepper, and amberwood. It’s also highly reviewed on Amazon with a 4.7/5 star rating.

