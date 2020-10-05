Anker discounts top-rated Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, more from $12.50

- Oct. 5th 2020 8:41 am ET

0

Anker starts off the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon today headlined by its PowerWave+ 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes $50 with today’s deal equating to a new all-time low. We fairly regularly see this dual-pad go on sale, but it’s rare to see it combined with the QC wall charger included today. You’ll be able to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock, which will help clean up your nightstand or wherever you handle power-ups. The Qi charging pad pushes up to 7.5W. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks below from today’s sale. 

Another top pick today is Anker’s PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C Dock for $149.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $200 and we’ve seen it for around $170 in the past on sale. This USB-C dock offers up expanded I/O with support for USB-C PD at 85W, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD cards, and more. It’s an easy way to quickly expand your MacBook connectivity if you’re docked at home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other notable deals:

Make sure to hop over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops for your iPhone or Android device. That includes a nice deal on mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $87. Unlike the lead deal above, this model brings everything to the party in one integrated setup to charge up to three devices at a time.

Anker PowerWave+ features:

  • Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.
  • Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.
  • Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave+ charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

