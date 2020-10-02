mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad drops to $87 (22% off), more from $10

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $86.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $140, it more recently fetched $112 with today’s offer saving you 22% and marking a new all-time low. Delivering three dedicated slots to refuel an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch, mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is a perfect upgrade to your nightstand. On top of its 7.5W main Qi pad, there’s also a built-in Apple Watch puck as well as a 5W divot for your earbuds. Over 675 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for additional mophie deals from $10.

Today’s sale on mophie accessories is perfectly timed with the launch of its latest suite of wireless charging stations. These offerings pack more power than ever for keeping your Apple accessories topped off, and you can get all the details right here. Then be sure to hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for even more discounts.

mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Case Pad helps keep all your everyday-carry Apple accessories charged. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location.

