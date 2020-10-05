Google’s 10W Pixel Stand charger falls to new Amazon low at $60 (Save 24%)

- Oct. 5th 2020 12:08 pm ET

Get this deal
$79 $60
0

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $59.89 shipped. Typically fetching $79, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. If you just picked up one the latest Pixel 5 devices, adding Google’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 760 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the paying the Google Premium can bring home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon. For notably less, you’re still going to benefit from 10W Qi charging speeds, but the more affordable price tag ditches the tailored Pixel experience. If you do go with this alternative, rest assured knowing it comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 31,000 customers.

And speaking of Anker, be sure to hit up its latest batch of deals at Amazon that’s discounting a selection of its top-rated Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $12.50. There’s even more where that came from in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, as well.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$79 $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go