Google’s 10W Pixel Stand charger falls to new Amazon low at $60 (Save 24%)

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $59.89 shipped. Typically fetching $79, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. If you just picked up one the latest Pixel 5 devices, adding Google’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 760 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the paying the Google Premium can bring home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon. For notably less, you’re still going to benefit from 10W Qi charging speeds, but the more affordable price tag ditches the tailored Pixel experience. If you do go with this alternative, rest assured knowing it comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 31,000 customers.

And speaking of Anker, be sure to hit up its latest batch of deals at Amazon that’s discounting a selection of its top-rated Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $12.50. There’s even more where that came from in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, as well.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

