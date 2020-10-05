Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $803.68 shipped. Down from its $850 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen and amounts to $47 in savings. Having just been released last month, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate alongside S Pen support for easily taking notes or creating digital art. This model packs 128GB of storage which can be expanded with a microSD card as well as 6GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus to power everything. You’ll also be able to count on up to 14-hours of battery life per charge, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Dolby Atmos surround sound thanks to four built-in speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB to $637.72. Marking the first price cut we’ve seen on this model, you’d typically pay $650. While not as deep of a discount as the lead deal, this 11-inch tablet delivers similar functionality to the S7+ in a smaller package. Battery life clocks in at 15-hours here, and there’s also the same S Pen integration, storage, and overall performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’re also still seeing upwards of $80 in savings on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite right now, as well. These tablets deliver a similar Android-centered experience with S Pen support and the like, but without the other flagship features and price tags starting at $280. Not to mention, you can still lock-in a new 2020 low on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ at $299.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

